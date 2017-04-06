Glen Ridge HS baseball team earns first win in walk-off fashion

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – Senior Matt Myles hit a one-out, two-run single in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Glen Ridge High School varsity baseball team to a 6-5 walk-off victory over West Orange on April 5 at Hurrell Field for the Ridgers’ first win of the season.

West Orange scored a run in the top of the seventh for a 5-4 lead before Myles’ heroics.

Myles finished with three RBI; juniors Brian Schnack and Owen Hannigan each had two hits and

Freshman Jack Cotrone and sophomore Max Haberman each drove in a run for the Ridgers, who evened their record a 1-1 after losing to West Essex, 9-0, in the season opener on April 3.

“Opening day versus west Essex was a tough way to start the season,” said GRHS second-year head coach Liam Penberthy. “We played much cleaner baseball against a tough WO team and we were able to come away with the win. They are a well coached team and hopefully that game can get us going in the right direction. We changed our approach at the plate from earlier in the game. Our pitch selection improved as the game went on. We were able to put ourselves in better counts resulting in key hits. We had some guys work walks to set the table for the rally.”