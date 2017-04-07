Glen Ridge HS Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony to take place May 5

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The 2017 Glen Ridge Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place Friday, May 5, at The Glen Ridge Country Club, located at 555 Ridgewood Ave. in Glen Ridge. The program will begin at 7 p.m.

A full buffet dinner will be served. There will be a cash bar.

This year’s inductees are:

Don Henningsen – Class of 1951

Sally (Cavallaro) Kalksma – Class of 1980

Marc Houser – Class of 1995

Rachael (Miscia) Hogan – Class of 1996

Alex Lopes – Class of 2005

Maria DiCondina – Coach 1991-2010

Mel Klein – The Danny Gleeson Award for Meritorious Service

Tickets are now available at $65 each at www.glenridgeathletichalloffame.com. Then send the form with a check, payable to GRHS Athletic Hall of Fame, to Glen Ridge Senior-Community Center 228 Ridgewood Ave., Glen Ridge, NJ 07028. Please include contact information (e-mail address is best) to receive confirmation that your check has been received and that your seats have been reserved.

For more information call Glen Ridge Recreation Director Jim Cowan (973) 748-2924