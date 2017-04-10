Glen Ridge HS softball team earns first win of season

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – Brooke Scanlon had two hits, two runs and three RBI and Abbie Robik had three hits, including a double, with two RBI to lead the Glen Ridge High School varsity softball team to a 16-6 win over Bloomfield Tech in Riverfront Park in Newark on April 5 for its first victory of the season.

Ava Rollo had two hits and two RBI; Leah Chodosh drove in two runs; and Malorie Iovino and Taylor Townsend each had two hits and an RBI. Lizzie Komorowski also had two hits and Lucy Smeets and Jaymi Pena each drove in a run.