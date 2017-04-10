Glen Ridge HS boys’ lacrosse team topples West Essex

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – Grant Conte and Chris Harris each had two goals to lead the Glen Ridge High School boys’ varsity lacrosse team to a 9-6 win over West Essex on April 8 at Watsessing Park. Tyler Grady had one goal and two assists; and Ben Bronstein, Joe Marchesano, and Tyler Strong each had a goal. Patrick O’Neill made 13 saves for the Ridgers, who moved to a 2-2 record.

In previous play, the Ridgers lost to Ridgewood, 13-4, April 4, at Watsessing Park. Cole Travia and Marchesano each had two goals and two assists.

  

