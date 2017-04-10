Glen Ridge HS track and field team competes at Caldwell and Great American Classic in Newark

GLEN RIDGE, NJ  Pictured are Glen Ridge High School boys’ and girls’ track and field athletes.

Photos by Chris Troyano.

Photo 1: From left, Glen Ridge High School’s Greg Olsen, Anthony Schillaci and Lane Darby compete in the 1,600-meter run during a track and field double-dual meet at Caldwell, along with Cedar Grove and Immaculate Conception of Montclair on April 5.

Photo 2: eft, Alyssa Smolen runs in the 1,600-meters during the meet at Caldwell.

Photo 3: Isaiah Webster runs in the 800-meter leg in the sprint medley relay at the University HS Great American Classic at Schools Stadium in Newark on April 8.

Photo 4: Victoire Omou leaps over a hurdle and nears the finish in the varsity 100-meter high hurdles at the Great American Classic.

Photo 5: James Link attempts a discus throw at Caldwell.

  

