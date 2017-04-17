Glen Ridge HS girls’ lacrosse team win three straight to improve to 6-1

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School girls’ varsity lacrosse team defeated West Essex and Pope John to extend their winning streak to three and improve to a 6-1 record.

Gretchen Gilmore scored six goals and Colleen Grady had four goals and three assists to lead the Ridgers to a 18-8 win over West Essex on April 13 at Watsessing Park.

Galen Lew had four goals and one assist; Juliann Lisovicz added one goal and one assist; Jennifer Lisovicz and Charlotte each had one assist and Lily Kinley had five saves.

Grady scored five goals and Claire McMaon had four goals in the 20-8 win over Pope John on April 15 at Watsessing Park. Gilmore and Lew each had three goals and one assists; Madison Grady had a goal and an assist and Charlotte Smith and Maggie Smith each had a goal. Kinley made four saves.