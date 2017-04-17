Glen Ridge HS softball team routs East Side for second straight win to even mark at 2-2

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – Jaymi Pena went 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI and two runs and Taylor Townsen went 1-for-2 with a triple, two walks and three runs to lead the Glen Ridge High School varsity softball team to a 20-3 win over Newark East Side on April 13 at Glenfield Park.

Lucy Smeets went 1-for-1 with a triple and three RBI; and Hannah O’Connor and Sarina Robik each had a hit and an RBI. Ava Rollo also walked four times, scored twice and had an RBI. Alli Ceruto struck out eight and allowed three hits in the four-inning complete game.

The win was the second straight and evened the Ridgers’ record to 2-2.