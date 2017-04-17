Glen Ridge HS baseball team looks to get back on track

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – Following a three-game winning streak, the Glen Ridge High School varsity baseball team lost four in a row to move to a 3-5 record through April 15.

The Ridgers fell to Caldwell, 8-4, April 12, at Hurrell Field in a Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division game. The loss ended the Ridgers’ three-game winning streak.

GRHS then lost at Montclair Kimberley Academy, 5-4, April 13, in Montclair.

The Ridgers played two games on Saturday, April 15. In the morning, GRHS fell to East Side, 13-7, at Hurrell Field in a divisional game. GRHS then lost to Bloomfield, 6-5, in a night game at Bloomfield Middle School field in non-conference play. Bloomfield rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning for the win. Joe Hellevig drove in two runs and Brian Schnack and Max Haberman each had an RBI for the Ridgers against Bloomfield. GRHS head coach Liam Penberthy is a Bloomfield High School graduate who played for BHS current head coach Mike Policastro.