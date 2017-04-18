Glen Ridge HS track and field team competes in double dual at Newark Academy

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School boys’ and girls’ track and field teams competed in a double dual meet at Newark Academy in Livingston on April 12, along with Technology.

Photos by Chris Troyano

Photo 1: James Link gets ready to throw the shot put. He placed third against both Newark Academy and Technology with a throw of 31 feet, 7 inches.

Photo 2: Pelle Nogueira strides. He won both the 1,600 and 3,200 meters.

Photo 3: Liz O’Connell also won the 1,600.

Photo 4: Fiona Ihde runs in the 400.

Photo 5: Head coach Ira Ford addresses his team, with assistant coach Brian Ianni, next to his young daughter, and volunteer coach Bill Indek, in the white cap, also listening.