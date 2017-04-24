Glen Ridge HS track and field teams give good efforts at Bulldog Relays

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Glen Ridge High School boys’ and girls’ track and field teams gave good efforts at the Bulldog Relays at Shabazz Stadium in Newark on Saturday, April 22, under rainy and dreary conditions.

Photos by Chris Troyano.

Photo 1: Jose McCallen-Villifane competes in the two-person discus relay with a best throw of 77 feet, 10 inches as the Ridgers finished fourth against eight opponents. His teammate was James Link.

Photo 2: Leadoff runner Jose Mayor gets ready to hand the baton to second leg Jack Renois in the 4×100-meter relay. The third leg was Daryush Dehnavi and the anchor was Jose McCallen-Villifane.

Photo 3: Liz Hauschild, left, begins the second leg in the 4×400-meter relay. Leadoff Liz O’Connell is at right.

Photo 4: Third leg Lindsay Jaiyesimi, right, hands the baton to anchor Olivia Schwern in the same race as the Ridgers placed first.

Photo 5: Two Bulldog Relays medals earned C.J. Anello and Julian Umana for finishing sixth out of eight total schools in the boys’ shot put relay.