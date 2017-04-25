Glen Ridge HS girls’ lacrosse team begins defense of Essex County Tournament title

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School girls’ varsity lacrosse team looked to defend its Essex County Tournament title.

The top-seeded Ridgers were scheduled to host eighth-seeded Newark Academy in the quarterfinals on April 25. The winner will face either No. 5 seed Caldwell or No. 4 seed Verona in the semifinals on Saturday, April 29, at the higher-seeded site. The final is Saturday, May 6, at Livingston HS at 4:30 p.m.

Colleen Grady scored three goals, but the Ridgers lost at Summit, 12-8, April 19. Gretchen Gilmore had two goals; Galen Lew had one goal and one assist; and Claire McMahon and Maggie Smith each had a goal.

Grady and McMahon each had four goals and one assist to lead the Ridgers to a 15-14 win over Saddle River Day on April 20. Maggie Smith had three goals and Gilmore and Lew each had two goals. GRHS improved to a 7-2 record.