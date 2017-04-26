Glen Ridge HS girls’ lacrosse team advances to ECT semifinals

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – Colleen Grady and Galen Lew each had three goals and four assists to lead the top-seeded and defending champion Glen Ridge High School girls’ varsity lacrosse team to a 16-3 win over eighth-seeded Newark Academy in the quarterfinals of the Essex County Tournament on April 25.

Gretchen Gilmore, Juliann Lisovicz, Claire McMahon and Maggie Smith each had two goals; and Madison Grady and Bryanna O’Keefe each had a goal for the Ridgers. Smith also had four assists;and Gilmore and McMahon each had one assist.

The Ridgers, who improved to an 8-2 record, will host a semifinal game on Saturday, April 29, at 10 a.m. against either No. 4 seed Verona or No. 5 seed Caldwell.