Glen Ridge HS baseball team advances in the GNT

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The 18th-seeded Glen Ridge High School varsity baseball team defeated 23rd-seeded North 13th St. Tech, 8-5, in the second preliminary round of the Greater Newark Tournament on Saturday, April 29, at Hurrell Field.

Junior Owen Hannigan went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI and pitched a complete-game five-hitter with three strikeouts and two walks to earn the win. Sophomore Max Haberman went 2-for-4 with two RBI and runs for the Ridgers, who won their third straight game after a seven-game losing streak. GRHS improved to a 6-8 record.

The Ridgers will host 22nd-seeded Belleville in the third preliminary round on or by May 4. The winner will be re-seeded as the No. 16 seed and will visit Millburn in the first round on May 6.

GRHS defeated Belleville, 6-5, Friday, April 28, at Belleville in a Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division game. Junior Brian Schnack went 2-for-3 with three RBI; junior Cole Greenberg had two RBI and Haberman had an RBI.

The Ridgers snapped the seven-game losing streak with a 5-3 win over Bloomfield Tech on April 26 in a Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division game at Hurrell Field. Schnack went 2-for-3 with two doubles and four RBI and freshman Jack Cotrone had a double for the Ridgers. Haberman struck out three and walked one for the win.