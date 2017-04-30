Glen Ridge HS baseball team advances in the GNT

By on No Comment

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The 18th-seeded Glen Ridge High School varsity baseball team defeated 23rd-seeded North 13th St. Tech, 8-5, in the second preliminary round of the Greater Newark Tournament on Saturday, April 29, at Hurrell Field.

Junior Owen Hannigan went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI and pitched a complete-game five-hitter with three strikeouts and two walks to earn the win. Sophomore Max Haberman went 2-for-4 with two RBI and runs for the Ridgers, who won their third straight game after a seven-game losing streak. GRHS improved to a 6-8 record.

The Ridgers will host 22nd-seeded Belleville in the third preliminary round on or by May 4. The winner will be re-seeded as the No. 16 seed and will visit Millburn in the first round on May 6.

GRHS defeated Belleville, 6-5, Friday, April 28, at Belleville in a Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division game. Junior Brian Schnack went 2-for-3 with three RBI; junior Cole Greenberg had two RBI and Haberman had an RBI.

The Ridgers snapped the seven-game losing streak with a 5-3 win over Bloomfield Tech on April 26 in a Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division game at Hurrell Field.  Schnack went 2-for-3 with two doubles and four RBI and freshman Jack Cotrone had a double for the Ridgers. Haberman struck out three and walked one for the win.

  

Glen Ridge HS baseball team advances in the GNT added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →

Or contact the author at :wcnsports@yahoo.com

Leave a Reply