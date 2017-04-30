Glen Ridge HS softball team advances in ECT

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – Taylor Townsen went 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs and Malorie Iovino had a double and two RBI to lead the 18th-seeded Glen Ridge High School varsity softball team to a 7-0 win over 23rd-seeded Barringer in the second preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, April 29, at Glenfield Park.

Lizzie Wiede struck out nine in firing a four-hit shutout for the Ridgers, who improved to a 4-4 record and will host No. 19 seed Bloomfield Tech in the third preliminary round on May 4. The winner will be re-seeded as the No. 16 seed and will visit top-seeded Mount St. Dominic in the first round on May 6.