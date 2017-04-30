Glen Ridge HS girls’ lacrosse team will vie for second straight ECT title

The top-seeded Glen Ridge High School girls’ varsity lacrosse team will vie for its second straight Essex County Tournament title.

The Ridgers will meet second-seeded Montclair in the 13th ECT final on Saturday, May 6, at Livingston High School at 4:30 p.m. The game will follow the ECT boys’ final at 2:30 p.m.

In the semifinals, the Ridgers defeated fourth-seeded Verona, 18-2, Saturday, April 29, at Watsessing Park to improve to a10-2 record.

Freshman Gretchen Gilmore had five goals and one assist and senior Galen Lew had five goals to lead GRHS. Sophomore Claire McMahon had three goals and two assists; senior Colleen Grady had two goals and two assists; senior Julian Lisovicz recorded two goals and one assist; senior Maggie Smith collected four assists; and freshman Jennifer Lisovicz added one goal. Sophomore goalie Lily Kinley made six saves for GRHS.

Montclair defeated third-seeded West Essex, 9-7, in the other semifinal to improve to a 7-4 record. GRHS defeated Montclair, 16-10, in the season opener on March 29 in Montclair.

The Ridgers have won four ECT titles (2010, 2012, 2013, 2016) and have been runner-up twice (2011 and 2014).