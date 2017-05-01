Glen Ridge HS track and field teams give good effort at Penn Relays

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School boys’ and girls’ track and field teams competed at a dual meet against Christ the King Prep of Newark at Schools Stadium on April 26. They also competed at the Penn Relays at Franklin Field in Philadelphia, Pa., Thursday and Friday, April 27-28.

The Ridger girls ran the 4-x-100 relay at the Penn Relays in 51.67, 117th of 350 teams finishing teams. In the relay Olivia Schwern ran leadoff; Liz Hauschild was second leg; Lindsay Jaiyesimi ran third leg, and Victoire Omou ran the anchor leg.

The boys’ 4-x-100 relay team ran a 46.18 on Friday at the Penn Relays.

Photos by Chris Troyano

Photo 1: Nell Steinmetz competes in the 400 intermediate hurdles in the dual meet against Christ the King Prep.

Photo 2: Anthony Cali tosses the javelin in the dual meet at Schools Stadium. Cali won the event with a throw of 99 feet, 5 inches.

Photo 3: Lindsay Jaiyesimi, middle, waits to get the baton from Liz Hauschild.

Photo 4: Lindsay Jaiyesimi sprints ahead after taking the baton from Liz Hauschild, right.

Photo 5: Pictured are the 4-x-100 team at the Penn Relays. From left, Liz Hauschild, Lindsay Jaiyesimi, Olivia Schwern, Fiona Ihde, alternate; Victoire Omou, and Gemma Baratta, alternate.