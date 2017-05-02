Glen Ridge HS boys’ lacrosse team seeks ECT success

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School boys’ varsity lacrosse team, seeded second, was scheduled to host No. 7 seed Livingston in the quarterfinals of the Essex County Tournament on May 2.

The winner will face the winner between No. 6 seed Millburn and No. 3 seed Caldwell in the semifinals, today, May 4, at the higher-seeded site. The championship game is Saturday, May 6, at Livingston High School at 2:30 p.m. The other quarterfinal matchups pitted No. 8 seed Columbia at No.1 seed Seton Hall Prep, and No. 5 seed Montclair at No. 4 seed West Essex.

Seton Hall Prep is the four-time ECT champion.

The Ridgers fell to Bergen Catholic, 14-2, April 27, to move to a 3-7 record.