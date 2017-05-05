Glen Ridge HS softball team advances in Essex County Tournament

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School varsity softball team defeated Bloomfield Tech, 10-9, in the third preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament on May 4 at Glenfield Park.

Freshman pitcher Ali Cerruto singled in the top of the sixth, stole second, moved to third on a bunt by Ava Rollo and scored on a passed ball for the game-winning run.

Sophomore Brooke Scanlon had a triple, driving in three runs; junior Malorie Iovino had two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs; and senior Abbie Robik also had two hits, including a double, and two RBI.

With the win, GRHS gained the No. 16 seed and will visit top-seeded Mount St. Dominic Academy in the first round on Saturday, May 6, at 3 p.m. in North Caldwell.

In previous action, Robik had two hits and an RBI and Iovino and freshman Hannah O’Connor each had one hit and two RBI in the 7-3 win over Montclair Kimberley Academy on May 2 in Montclair in a Super Essex Conference-Colonial Division game. Cerruto scattered seven hits and struck out five.

Freshman Taylor Townson had three hits, two runs and an RBI and Iovino had two hits and two RBI in the 13-8 win over East Side on May 3. Freshman Ava Rollo and senior Jaymi Pena each had two hits and an RBI; Scanlon had one hit and two RBI and junior Emma Wolski had two RBI.