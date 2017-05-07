Glen Ridge HS girls’ lacrosse team captures second straight ECT championship

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School girls’ varsity lacrosse team solidified its dominance in Essex County this decade.

The top-seeded Ridgers won their second straight Essex County Tournament championship and fifth overall county title since 2010 after defeating second-seeded Montclair, 18-11, in the ECT title game held at Livingston High School on Saturday, May 6.

Sophomore attack Claire McMahon had five goals and four assists and freshman midfielder Gretchen Gilmore had four goals and one assist to power the Ridgers, who won their seventh straight game to improve to a 13-2 record.

Senior midfielder Juliann Lisovicz and senior attack Maggie Smith each had three goals; freshman defender Jennifer Lisovicz had one goal and one assist and senior midfielders Colleen Grady and Galen Lew each had a goal and three ground balls for GRHS.

Sophomore goalie Lily Kinley made 10 saves for the Ridgers.

GRHS, under ninth-year head coach Beth Larkin, have won ECT titles in 2010, 2012, 2013, and 2016, in addition to this year’s championship. The Ridgers have appeared in every ECT final this decade except for 2015. They were runner-up in the ECT in 2011 and 2014. This is the 13th year of the ECT.

In their previous game, the Ridgers defeated Columbia, 17-1, May 3, in regular-season action at Watsessing Park. Colleen Grady scored three goals, including the 200th of her career. Maggie Smith also had three goals and one assist; Charlotte Smith had two goals and two assists; Gilmore had two goals; McMahon contributed a goal and an assist; Madison Grady, sophomore Cece Keppel, Juliann Lisovicz and senior Bryanna O’Keefe each added a goal and Lew and Jennifer Lisovicz each posted an assist. Kinley made two saves.

Colleen Grady has 52 goals this season and 202 for her career. She will continue her lacrosse career at Drexel University in Philadelphia, Pa. on an athletic scholarship.

Photo 3: Pictured are three sets of sisters. From left, sophomore Jenny Lisovicz and senior Julianne Liisovicz; senior Maggie Smith and soph. Charlotte Smith; and senior Colleen Grady and freshman Madison Grady.