Glen Ridge HS track and field teams give good efforts at Essex County Relays

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School boys’ and girls’ track and field teams gave good efforts at the Essex County Relays on Friday, May 5, at Livingston High School under soggy conditions.

The girls’ team finished 15th in the girls’ team standings.

Photos by Chris Troyano.

Photo 1: Julian Umana had a personal best 27 feet, 1 inch in the shot put. His teammate was James Link.

Photo 2: Taylor Kulik runs the 3×400-meter intermediate hurdles relay.

Photo 3: Sofia Costa runs the 1,200-meter leadoff leg in the distance medley relay. The team , along with Olivia Schwern, Liz Hauschild, Liz O’Connell, finished second in 13:29 behind Millburn.

Photo 4: Noriaki To, left, hands the baton to Simon Hanan during the second exchange in the 4×100 relay. Jose Mayor ran the leadoff leg and Isiah Webster ran the anchor leg.



Photo 5: Simon Hanan running the curve towards the anchor leg, Isiah Webster.