GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The second-seeded Glen Ridge High School boys’ varsity lacrosse team fell to seventh-seeded Livingston, 8-4, in the quarterfinals of the Essex County Tournament on May 2 at Watsessing Park in Bloomfield.

The Ridgers then fell to Madison, 7-6, in double overtime on May 8 to move to a 3-9 record. Tyler Grady had two goals and one assist; Joe Marchesano and Ege Zeybeck each had a goal and an assist; and Chris Harris and Tyler Strong each had a goal for GRHS.