Glen Ridge HS baseball team wins two straight games

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School varsity baseball team posted two straight wins last week, beating Sussex Tech and Montclair Kimberley Kimberley Academy.

Joe Hellevig singled in Brian Schnack in the bottom of the 10th inning inning to give the Ridgers a 7-6 win over Sussex Tech on May 9 at Hurrell Field.

Schnack finished 3-for-5 with a double; Jack Cotrone went 2-for-3 with an RBI; and Cole Greenberg went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run; Owen Hannigan went had a double and two RBI.

Owen Hannigan pitched a three-hit shutout with seven strikeouts to lead the Ridgers to a 9-0 home win over Montclair Kimberley Academy on May 9. Schnack went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI ; Matt Myles went 3-for-4 with a run; and Grant Naylor went 1-for-2 with two RBI and a run. Jack Cotrone and Hannigan each had an RBI.

GRHS improved to an 8-10 record.