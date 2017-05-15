Glen Ridge HS track and field teams excel at SEC-Independence Championships

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School boys’ and girls’ track and field teams gave stellar efforts at the Super Essex Conference-Independence Championships on Friday, May 12, at Schools Stadium in Newark.

Liz O’Connell won the girls’ 1,600-meter run and 3,200-meter run. Pelle Nogueira took second in the 1,600-meter run and won the 3,200-meter.

In the girls’ 100-meter dash, Olivia Schwern was second and Liz Hauschild was seventh.

James Link took third in the boys’ discus with a personal-best 113 feet, 2 inches.

Isaiah Webster won the long jump at 21 feet, 1 inch.

The boys’ 4×400-meter relay team placed second in a time of 3:43.86. The team was Simon Hanan, Noriaki To, Jose McCallen-Villifane and anchor Jose Mayor.