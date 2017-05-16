Glen Ridge HS boys’ lacrosse team to host West Deptford in state tournament first round

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School boys’ varsity lacrosse team received the No. 7 seed West Deptford in the NJSIAA South Jersey Group 1 state tournament and was scheduled to host No.10 seed West Deptford in the first round on May 17. The winner will face the winner between No. 2 seed Madison and No. 15 seed Lower Cape May in the quarterfinals May 20.

Max Auborn had four goals and Chris Harris had two goals to lead the Ridgers to a 9-8 win over Millburn, May 10, in Millburn. Tyler Grady had one goal and one assist, and Ben Bronstein and Grant Cole each had one goal. Ege Zeybek had two assists. Matt Frattura and Patrick O’Neill each had nine saves for GRHS.

Grady had three goals; Grant Conte had two goals and two assists and Auborn and Zeybek each had two goals and one assist in the 13-3 win over Montclair Kimberley Academy on May 13. GRHS improved to a 5-9 record.