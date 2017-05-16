Glen Ridge HS girls’ lacrosse team is No. 2 seed in state tournament

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School girls’ varsity lacrosse team received the No. 2 seed in the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 1 state tournament and was scheduled to host No. 7 seed Newark Academy in the quarterfinals on May 18 at 4 p.m. The winner will face the winner of No. 3 seed Verona and No. 6 seed Montclair Kimberley Academy in the semifinals by May 22. The final is May 25. Oak Knoll is the top seed.

Galen Lew and Maggie Smith each had four goals and three assists and Colleen Grady had three goals and one assist to lead GRHS in an 18-6 win at Morris Catholic on May 9 in Denville. Claire McMahon had two goals and three assists; Gretchen Gilmore posted two goals and one assist; Juliann Lisovicz contributed two goals and Charlotte Smith added one goal. Lily Kinley made five saves.

The Ridgers blanked Millburn, 18-0, May 10, at Watsessing Park. Colleen Grady had four goals and two assists; Maggie Smith had three goals and three assists; Lew posted two goals and two assists; Bryanna O’Keefe added two goals; Gilmore and Madison Grady each had one goal and one assist; Morgan Connaghan, Merritt Davie, Samantha Lovit, Meghan Marhan and Charlotte Smith each had a goal and Juliann Lisovicz had one assist. Lily Kinley made five saves for the shutout.

The Ridgers fell to nationally-ranked Ridgewood, 22-8, May 15, on the road to snap their nine-game winning streak and move to a 15-3 record. Colleen Grady had three goals and one assist; McMahon had two goals and two assists; Gilmore had two goals; Madison Grady had one goal and Lew added an assist. GRHS, under head coach Beth Larkin, won its second straight Essex County Tournament title this season.