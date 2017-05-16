Glen Ridge HS softball team seeks good run in state tournament

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School varsity softball team seeks a good run in the state tournament.

The ninth-seeded Ridgers were scheduled to visit eighth-seeded Secaucus in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 1 tournament on May 17 at 4 p.m. The winner will face the winner between top-seeded Ridgefield and No. 16 seed University in the quarterfinals by May 22.

Abbie Robik went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and five RBI and Malorie Iovino also went 3-for-3 with two runs and three RBI to lead the Ridgers to a 16-6 home win over Bloomfield Tech on May 11 .

Taylor Townson went 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBI and Brooke Scanlon went 1-for-3 with two runs and two RBI for the Ridgers, who improved to an 8-7 record. It was the Ridgers’ sixth win in nine games.

GRHS then lost to Belleville, 9-0, at home May 12 and lost at West Orange, 11-0, May 15, to move to an 8-9 record.