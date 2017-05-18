Glen Ridge HS boys’ lacrosse falls to West Deptford in overtime in state tournament first round

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – Sophomore Ege Zeybek had two goals and one assist and junior Max Auborn had two goals, but the seventh-seeded Glen Ridge High School boys’ varsity lacrosse team lost to 10th-seeded West Deptford, 6-5, in overtime in the first round of the NJSIAA South Jersey Group 1 state tournament on May 17 at Watsessing Park in Bloomfield.

Senior Tyler Grady had one goal and senior Chris Harris had one assist for the Ridgers, who had their two-game winning streak snapped and finished the season with a 5-10 record.