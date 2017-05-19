Glen Ridge HS girls’ lacrosse team advances to state section semifinals

By on No Comment

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – Colleen Grady had three goals and three assists and Maggie Smith posted three goals and two assists to spark the second-seeded Glen Ridge High School girls’ varsity lacrosse team to an 18-3 win over second-seeded Newark Academy in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 1 state tournament on May 18 at Watsessing Park in Bloomfield.

The Ridgers, who improved to a 16-3 record, will host third-seeded Verona in the semifinals on May 22. The winner will face the winner between top-seeded Oak Knoll and fourth-seeded New Providence in the final May 25.

Galen Lew had two goals and two assists; Gretchen Gilmore had two goals; and Morgan Connagham, Madison Grady, Juliann Lisovicz, Campbell Moriarty, and Charlotte Smith each had a goal. Lily Kinley made three saves and Sydney Lance had one save.

  

Glen Ridge HS girls’ lacrosse team advances to state section semifinals added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →

Or contact the author at :wcnsports@yahoo.com

Leave a Reply