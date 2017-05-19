Glen Ridge HS girls’ lacrosse team advances to state section semifinals

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – Colleen Grady had three goals and three assists and Maggie Smith posted three goals and two assists to spark the second-seeded Glen Ridge High School girls’ varsity lacrosse team to an 18-3 win over second-seeded Newark Academy in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 1 state tournament on May 18 at Watsessing Park in Bloomfield.

The Ridgers, who improved to a 16-3 record, will host third-seeded Verona in the semifinals on May 22. The winner will face the winner between top-seeded Oak Knoll and fourth-seeded New Providence in the final May 25.

Galen Lew had two goals and two assists; Gretchen Gilmore had two goals; and Morgan Connagham, Madison Grady, Juliann Lisovicz, Campbell Moriarty, and Charlotte Smith each had a goal. Lily Kinley made three saves and Sydney Lance had one save.