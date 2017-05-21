Glen Ridge HS boys’ and girls’ track and field teams give good efforts at Essex County meet; Liz O’Connell wins 3,200

Connect on Linked in

GLEN RIDGE – The Glen Ridge High School boys’ and girls’ track and field teams gave solid efforts at the Essex County Championships, May 19-20, at Woodman Field in Montclair.

Liz O’Connell won 3,200-meter run in 11:34.61 and took sixth in the 1,600 in 5:28.05 to lead the GRHS girls.

Photos from the Essex County Championships.

Photos by Chris Troyano

Photo 1: Noriaki To runs the 100-meter dash.

Photo 2: C.J. Anello throws the shot put. He threw a personal best 31 feet, 3 ½ inches.

Photo 3: David Olgivie runs the 800-meters. He clocked 2:11.22.

Photo 4: Liz O’Connell runs to victory in the 3,200-meter dash.

Photo 5: Lindsay Jaiyesimi runs the 200-meter dash.

Photo 6: Pelle Nogueira reacts after finishing eighth in the 3,200-meters in a personal-best 9:49.46.

Next meet: The GRHS teams will compete at the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 1 state Championships at Ridge HS, May 26-27.