Glen Ridge HS boys’ tennis team advances to section final

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The third-seeded Glen Ridge High School boys’ varsity tennis team advanced to the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 1 state tournament final.

The Ridgers were scheduled to visit top-seeded New Providence in the final, Tuesday, May 23. The match was postponed from May 22 due to rain.

GRHS defeated No. 14 seed Palisades Park, 5-0, May 10, in the first round at Freeman Courts in Glen Ridge; sixth-seeded Hasbrouck Heights, 3-2, May 16, in the quarterfinals at Freeman Courts and upset second-seeded Dayton, 5-0, May 18, in the semifinals in Springfield.

In the win over Dayton, William Cotrone beat Collin McCormack, 6-0, 6-0, at first singles; Joseph Biacamano beat Josh Damast, 6-2, 6-3, at second singles; Ethan Che beat Jared Horowitz, 6-2, 6-3, at third singles; Asher Segal and Nick Vecchione defeated Sean Martin and Ryan Salmon, 7-6 (7-5), 6-2, at first doubles; and James Graham and Ethan Huang defeated Matthew Mlawski and Adam Gelo, 6-3, 6-4, at second doubles. GRHS improved to an 11-8 record.