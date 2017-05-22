Glen Ridge HS baseball team seeks another good run in state tournament

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School varsity baseball team hopes to make another good run in the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 1 state tournament.

The seventh-seeded Ridgers will host 10th-seeded Secaucus in the first round, May 23, at Hurrell Field. The game was postponed from May 22 due to rain. The winner will face the winner between second-seeded Roselle Park and 15th-seeded Technology on May 25. The semifinals are May 30 and the final is June 2.

Last season, the Ridgers reached the Section 2, Group 1 final, but lost to Bloomfield Tech.

The Ridgers lost to Cedar Grove, 5-1, May 17, at Hurrell.

GRHS then fell at Verona, 9-8, in eight innings. Verona won it in walk-off fashion. James Malik went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI; Brian Schnack went 2-for-4 with a triple, a run and an RBI; Max Thompson went 2-for-5 with a run and an RBI; Joe Hellevig went 2-for-5 with two runs; Max Haberman went 2-for-4; and Jack Cotrone went 1-for-3 with a run and an RBI. GRHS moved to an 8-13 record.