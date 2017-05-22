Glen Ridge HS girls’ lacrosse team advances to Section 2, Group 1 state tournament final

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – Senior attacker Maggie Smith had four goals and three assists, and senior midfielders Colleen Grady and Galen Lew each had three goals and two assists to lead the second-seeded Glen Ridge High School girls’ varsity lacrosse team to a 15-5 win over third-seeded Verona in the semifinals of the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 1 state tournament on Monday, May 22, at Watsessing Park in Bloomfield.

The Ridgers, who improved to a 17-3 record, will visit top-seeded Oak Knoll on May 25 in the final.

Grady recorded her 300th career point in the semifinal win. She now has 302 points. Freshman midfielder Gretchen Gilmore had three goals; senior midfielder Juliann Lisovicz had two goals and one assist; sophomore attacker Claire McMahon had one assist and sophomore goalie Lily Kinley made four saves.

Grady had three goals and three assists and Smith posted three goals and two assists to spark the Ridgers to an 18-3 win over seventh-seeded Newark Academy in the quarterfinals May 18 at Watsessing Park. Lew had two goals and two assists; Gilmore had two goals; and junior attacker Morgan Connagham, freshman midfielder Madison Grady, Lisovicz, Campbell Moriarty, and sophomore Charlotte Smith each had a goal. Kinley made three saves and Sydney Lance had one save.

The Ridgers lost to Oak Knoll, 17-13, April 5, at Watssesing Park.