Glen Ridge HS golfer Dean Cerimido gives good effort at state Tournament of Champions

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – Glen Ridge High School senior Dean Cerimido had a good effort at the NJSIAA golf state Tournament of Champions, May 22, at Rockleigh Golf Club in Rockleigh, N.Y.

Cerimido carded a 90 to tie for 97th overall with six other golfers.

Cerimido qualified for the Tournament of Champions after shooting a 78 to finish in fourth place on a match of cards at the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 1-2 tournament at Rockleigh Golf Club on May 15 in Rockleigh, N.Y. Cerimido was the defending champion in the North Jersey Section 1-2 tournament.