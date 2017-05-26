Glen Ridge HS girls’ lacrosse team loses in sectional final; finishes sensational season

GLEN RIDGE, NJ The Glen Ridge High School girls’ varsity lacrosse team finished a sensational season.

The second-seeded Ridgers lost to top-seeded Oak Knoll, 14-8, in the champinship game of the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 1 state tournament on May 25 in Chatham.

Senior midfielder Colleen Grady had four goals and one assist, and freshman midfielder Gretchen Gilmore, senior midfielder Galen Lew, senior midfielder Juliann Lisovicz and sophomore attacker Claire McMahon each had one goal for the Ridgers, who finished the season with a stellar 17-4 record.

It was the second time that the Ridgers lost to Oak Knoll this season. The other two losses this season were to Summit and Ridgewood.

The Ridgers, under head coach Beth Larkin, won the Essex County Tournament championship for the second straight season.