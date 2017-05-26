Glen Ridge HS senior Maxwell Thompson earns Best Teammate Award

Glen Ridge High School senior Maxwell Thompson has earned the 2017 Investors Bank Best Teammate Award. Max, along with 29 student-athletes from schools in the Super Essex Conference, were recognized during ceremonies held at the Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center. This year, Max was the captain of the Ridgers’ varsity basketball and baseball teams. Coaches selected him for the Best Teammate honors because he is a selfless player who arrived early for practice, worked hard and always supported his teammates.

Photo caption

Shown in the photo from left to right are Montclair State University’s Beth Gottung, guest speaker at the awards event and a former MSU field hockey coach; Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center Executive Director Eve Schaenen; Glen Ridge H.S. Best Teammate Maxwell Thompson; Investors Bank Sr. V.P. & Regional Manager Robert Zajac and Montclair Branch Manager Alicia Robinson.

Photo by Steve Hockstein