Glen Ridge HS baseball team upsets North Arlington to advance to section semifinals

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – Owen Hannigan, a junior, struck out seven in a five-inning complete game shutout to lift the seventh-seeded Glen Ridge High School varsity baseball team to an 11-0 upset win over second-seeded Roselle Park in the quarterfinals of the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 1 state tournament on May 26 in Roselle Park.

The Ridgers, who moved to a 10-13 record, will host No. 14 seed North Arlington in the semifinals May 30 at Hurrell Field. The final is June 2. GRHS, under second-year head coach Liam Penberthy, is seeking to reach the Section 2, Group 1 final for the second straight year. Last spring, they fell in the sectional final to Bloomfield Tech.