Glen Ridge HS track and field teams excel at North Jersey Section 2, Group 1 meet

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School boys’ and girls’ track and field teams enjoyed stellar performances at the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 1 state Championships, May 26-27, at Ridge HS in Basking Ridge.

The girls’ team finished third overall in the team standings among the 14 scoring teams. The Ridgers had 66 points. New Providence was first with 140 points and Shabazz was second with 112.

Liz O’Connell won both the 1,600-meter run in 5:31.40 and the 3,200-meter run in 12:09.76 to lead the Ridgers. The 4-x-100-meter relay and 4-x-800-meter relay teams also were victorious in 50.81 and 10:38.56, respectively. Olivia Schwern took second in the 100-meter dash in 13.02 and third in the 200-meter dash in 26.86. Victoire Omou took third in the discus with a throw of 82 feet-3 inches and fifth in the long jump at 15-5 1/2. Sofia Costa was fifth in the 1,600-meter run in 5:50.27 and Taylor Kulik was sixth in the 400 hurdles in 1:16.63.

The GRHS boys’ team finished seventh in the boys’ team standings among the 15 scoring teams. New Providence was first overall.

Pelle Nogueira was second in both the 1,600-meter run in 4:40.38 and 3,200-meter run in 10:10.18 to pace GRHS. Lane Darby was sixth in the 1,600 in 4:47.62. The 4-x-800 relay team was fourth in 9:07.87 and the 4-x-400 relay was sixth in 46.18. Isaiah Webster took third in the long jump at 19-6 1/2 and James Link was fifth in the discus at 114-7.

The top six finishers in each event qualified for the NJSIAA Group 1 state Championships, June 2-3, at Egg Harbor.

Photo captions

Photos by Chris Troyano.

Photo 1: Taylor Kulik runs to sixth place in the 400-meter intermediate hurdles.

Photo 2: Pelle Nogueira runs to a second-place finish in the 1,600-meters.

Photo 3: Olivia Schwern runs to a third place finish in the 200-meters.

Photo 4: Matt Gomez competes in the 400-meter intermediate hurdles.

Photo 5: Liz O’Connell runs the anchor leg on the winning 4-x-800-meter relay. O’Connell also won the 1,600-meters and 3,200-meters.

Photo 6: Lane Darby, right, runs to sixth place in the 1,600-meters.

Photo 7: James Link throws the discus and finishes in fifth place.

Photo 8: Victoire Omou leaps to fifth place in the long jump.