Glen Ridge HS baseball team reaches Section 2, Group 1 state tournament championship game

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – For the second consecutive season, the Glen Ridge High School varsity baseball team has reached the championship game of the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 1 state tournament.

Sophomore Max Haberman pitched a three-hit shutout, striking out eight, to lead the seventh-seeded Ridgers to an 8-0 win over 14th-seeded North Arlington in the semifinals May 30 at Hurrell Field.

The Ridgers, who improved to an 11-13 record, will visit top-seeded Dayton in the final June 2 in Springfield.

In the semifinal win, senior Grant Naylor went 2-for-2 with two walks; senior Matt Myles went 1-for-3 with two RBI, two walks and a run; junior Owen Hannigan had three walks and scored a run; junior Cole Greenberg was 1-for-2 with a walk, a run and an RBI; senior Joe Hellevig had three walks and scored twice; and junior Brian Schnack, freshman Jack Cotrone and senior Max Thompson each had an RBI.

Last season, the Ridgers fell to Bloomfield Tech in the Section 2, Group 1 final.

Dayton defeated fourth-seeded Ridgefield, 5-1, in the semifinals to move to an 18-5 record.