Glen Ridge HS track and field athletes excel at Group 1 meet

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – Glen Ridge High School’s Liz O’Connell finished second in the girls’ 1,600-meter run in 5:18.90 and placed sixth in the 3,200-meter run in 11:41.17 at the NJSIAA Group 1 state Championships at Egg Harbor, June 2-3.

The GRHS girls’ 4-x-100-meter relay team also took fifth in 50.60.

As a result, O’Connell and the 4-x-100-meter relay team qualified for the NJSIAA state Meet of Champions, which will be held June 10 at Northern Burlington County Regional HS in Columbus. The Meet of Champions consists of the top six finishers, plus wild-card berths, from the Group meets.

The Group 1 meet consisted of the top six finishers in each event from the sectional meets held the previous weekend.

The other Ridgers had good efforts at the Group meet. On the girls’ side, Sofia Costa was 17th in the 1,600-meters in 5:43.26 and Victoire Omou was 22nd in the long jump at 14 feet-2 inches.

On the boys’ side, Pelle Nogueira was 10th in the 3,200-meters in 9:56.23; the 4-x-100-meter relay took 15th in 46.27; Isaiah Webster was 19th in the long jump at 19-3 1/4 and James Link took 20th in the discus at 112-11.

Photos by Chris Troyano.

Photo 1: James Link attempts a discus throw at the Group 1 state meet. He had a throw of 112 feet, 11 inches.

Photo 2:Liz O’Connell runs to a sixth-place finish in the 3,200-meters at the Group 1 state meet. O’Connell also took second in the 1,600-meters. She qualified for both events at this Saturday’s Meet of Champions.

Photo 3: Pelle Nogueira, second from right, runs to a 10th-place finish in the 3,200-meters with a 9:56.23 at the Group 1 meet.

Photo 4: Anchor runner nchor Isaiah Webster races to the finish line in the 4- x-100-meter relay at the Group 1 meet. Lane Darby was leadoff, Noriaki To ran second leg and Simon Hanan handed the baton to Webster as the team finished in 46.27.

Photo 5: GRHS’ Victoire Omou, left, anchors the 4-x-100-meter relay after a baton exchange with Lindsay Jaiyesimi, right, at the Group 1 meet.

Photo 6: From left, Glen Ridge High’s Victoire Omou, Liz Hauschild, Olivia Schwern and Lindsay Jaiyesimi beam while wearing their medals after taking fifth in the girls’ 4-x-100-meter relay at the Group 1 state Championships at Egg Harbor.