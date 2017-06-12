Glen Ridge HS’ Liz O’Connell, girls’ 4-x-100 relay team give good efforts at state track and field Meet of Champions

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – Liz O’Connell and the girls’ 4-x-100-meter relay team gave good efforts at the NJSIAA state Meet of Champions at Northern Burlington County Regional High School in Columbus on Saturday, June 10.

O’Connell, a junior, finished 21st in the girls’ 1,600-meter run in 5:20.30.

The girls’ 4-x-100-meter relay team finished 28th in 50.62. Olivia Schwern, a senior, ran the leadoff leg; junior Liz Hauschild ran the second leg; junior Lindsay Jaiyesimi ran the third leg and senior Victoire Omou ran the anchor leg.

O’Connell and the 4-x-100 relay team were the only GRHS competitors at the Meet of Champions, which consisted of the top six finishers, plus wild-card berths, from the Group state meets held the previous weekend.

Photo captions:

Photo 1: Liz Hauschild, front, gets ready to receive the baton from teammate Olivia Schwern in the 4-x-100 at the Meet of Champions.

Photo 2: Liz Hauchild, right, runs after taking the baton from Olivia Schwern, who is right behind her, in the 4-x-100-meter relay at the Meet of Champions.