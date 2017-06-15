Glen Ridge HS honors senior athletes at Awards Assembly

This slideshow requires JavaScript.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ – On Wednesday, June 14, Glen Ridge High School held its Senior Varsity Letter Winners Athletic Awards Assembly in the high school cafeteria.
Also, at this ceremony, the Glen Ridge Athletic Association (GRAA) presented its scholarship winners along with the Scott Thompson Football Award.
2017 SENIOR ATHLETE AWARD WINNERS
Rotary 4 Year Award:
- Dean Cermido
- Ryan Liddy
- Colleen Grady
Kiwanis George Marshall Award:
- Leslie Jaiyesimi
- William Cotrone
GREA Sportsmanship Award:
- Bryanna O’Keefe
- Olivia Schwern
- Maxwell Thompson
GRHS Scholar Athlete Award:
- Meghan Marhan
- Judah Raab
GRAA Outstanding Athlete:
- Galen Lew
- Tyler Grady
GLEN RIDGE ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
Scholarship Recipients:
- Maxwell Thompson
- Tyler Grady
- Margaret Krupinsky
- Colleen Grady
Scott Thompson Football Award Recipients:
- Owen Fincher
- Ryan Liddy