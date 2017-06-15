Glen Ridge HS honors senior athletes at Awards Assembly

Connect on Linked in

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – On Wednesday, June 14, Glen Ridge High School held its Senior Varsity Letter Winners Athletic Awards Assembly in the high school cafeteria.

Also, at this ceremony, the Glen Ridge Athletic Association (GRAA) presented its scholarship winners along with the Scott Thompson Football Award.

2017 SENIOR ATHLETE AWARD WINNERS

Rotary 4 Year Award:

Dean Cermido

Ryan Liddy

Colleen Grady

Kiwanis George Marshall Award:

Leslie Jaiyesimi

William Cotrone

GREA Sportsmanship Award:

Bryanna O’Keefe

Olivia Schwern

Maxwell Thompson

GRHS Scholar Athlete Award:

Meghan Marhan

Judah Raab

GRAA Outstanding Athlete:

Galen Lew

Tyler Grady

GLEN RIDGE ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Scholarship Recipients:

Maxwell Thompson

Tyler Grady

Margaret Krupinsky

Colleen Grady

Scott Thompson Football Award Recipients: