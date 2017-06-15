Glen Ridge HS honors senior athletes at Awards Assembly

By on No Comment

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – On Wednesday, June 14, Glen Ridge High School held its Senior Varsity Letter Winners Athletic Awards Assembly in the high school cafeteria.

Also, at this ceremony, the Glen Ridge Athletic Association (GRAA) presented its scholarship winners along with the Scott Thompson Football Award.

2017 SENIOR ATHLETE AWARD WINNERS

Rotary 4 Year Award:

  • Dean Cermido
  • Ryan Liddy
  • Colleen Grady

Kiwanis George Marshall Award:

  • Leslie Jaiyesimi
  • William Cotrone

GREA Sportsmanship Award:

  • Bryanna O’Keefe
  • Olivia Schwern
  • Maxwell Thompson

GRHS Scholar Athlete Award:

  • Meghan Marhan
  • Judah Raab

GRAA Outstanding Athlete:

  • Galen Lew
  • Tyler Grady

GLEN RIDGE ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Scholarship Recipients:

  • Maxwell Thompson
  • Tyler Grady
  • Margaret Krupinsky
  • Colleen Grady

Scott Thompson Football Award Recipients:

  • Owen Fincher
  • Ryan Liddy

Glen Ridge HS honors senior athletes at Awards Assembly added by on
View all posts by Editor →

Or contact the author at :essexcty@thelocalsource.com

Leave a Reply