Glen Ridge HS seniors to continue athletic careers at colleges and universities

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – Pictured are the Glen Ridge High School graduating senior student-athletes who will be continuing their athletic careers at their respective colleges and universities.

Front row, from left to right: Chloe Duebner – Swimming, Wheaton College; Juliann Lisovicz – Lacrosse, Franklin & Marshall College; Colleen Grady – Lacrosse, Drexel University; Kellyanne Livingstone – Soccer, Georgetown University; Olivia Schwern – Track, Tufts University; Galen Lew – Lacrosse, Stanford University; and Victoire Omou – Track, SUNY Oneonta.

Back row, from left to right: Josh Burnett – Soccer, University of Connecticut; Ryan Liddy – Football, University of New England; Johnny Bronander – Lacrosse, Drew University; Tyler Grady – Lacrosse, Wagner College; Nick Weber-Zazzu – Football, Gettysburg College; Maggie Krupinsky – Field Hockey – Hobart and William Smith Colleges; Judah Raab – Track, Swarthmore College; Meghan Marhan – Soccer, New York University; Merrit Davie – Lacrosse, Colby University; and Leslie Jaiyesimi – Soccer, Hampton University.