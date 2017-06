The Glen Ridge High School boys’ relay team competed Friday, June 16, in the 800-meter Sprint Medley Emerging Elite Relay race at the New Balance Track and Field Nationals at North Carolina A&T in Greensboro, N.C. They placed 38th of 41 teams that finished the distance (four more were disqualified). Their time was 1:41.14.

The relay team members are Simon Hanan, Judah Raab, Noriaki To, and Isaiah Webster.