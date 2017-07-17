Glen Ridge HS boys’ basketball team active this summer

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School boys’ varsity basketball team enjoyed one of its best seasons this past winter with a sensational 23-6 record that included finishing runner-up in the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 1 state tournament, losing in the final on a buzzer-beater against University.

Indeed, the Ridgers were eager to play some more hoops this summer, not just because of their tremendous success last winter, but because they simply love the sport.

“We got a bunch of kids who really love hoops, made a commitment, playing a lot of basketball,” said GRHS head coach Liam Carr about the team’s desire this summer.

The Ridgers once again are playing in the Bloomfield High School Summer League on Mondays and Wednesdays. But for the first time, they are also competing in the Bloomfield College League on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The leagues began play in late June and continue through the end of July. In all, the Ridgers will play approximately 16 to 20 games this summer.

The interest level to play was very high this summer, with a large number of players, which made it easy to compete in both leagues. The Ridgers lost just three starters to graduation. The captains also have been named. They are rising seniors Tyler Liddy, David Weisenberger and George Kinzler.

“We got enough kids who embrace the competition,” said Carr, a 1995 GRHS graduate who will enter his 12th season at the helm.

And the competition is proving beneficial. The Ridgers are playing against Group 3 and Group 4 schools.

“I like that we’re playing a lot of games and we’re playing a decent amount of tough competition, bigger schools, etc,” said Carr. “We got kids who are playing a lot of basketball, both these games and AAU teams. They are getting a lot of hoops in, which is good.”