Glen Ridge HS boys’ soccer team gains valuable summer experience at Montclair St. University League

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – Coming off a sensational sesason last fall, the Glen Ridge High School boys’ varsity soccer team once again competed in the Montclair State University Summer League.

Concluding on Tuesday, July 18, the league gives the Ridgers a chance to ascertain areas of improvement, as they get ready for the high school season this fall.

Overall, the Ridgers had between 18 to 20 players on the roster this summer.

“With the summer, we basically use it as a heads-up season, because we have different people every week,” said longtime GRHS head coach Steve Reitberger. “I don’t worry about wins or losses; it’s just to let the kids see where they are at (competition-wise). Some kids might say, ‘well, I’ve been training.’ But it’s not competition. So now they get to see where they are at against competition. It’s kind of an eye-opener to see what we need to do.

“It also gives me a chance to let them to see how they are doing in a game, and I can reflect back to them what they need to work on to get ready for the season.”

The Ridgers had a strong run last fall, finishing runner-up in the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 1 state tournament. GRHS, seeded No. 1, fell to second-seeded Dayton, 2-1, in a double overtime heartbreaker in the final to finish a strong 14-6-1 campaign.

This seasson, the Ridgers will move up to the Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division, which is the second highest of the four divisions in the conference. The SEC-Liberty includes such larger schools as Nutley, Columbia, Bloomfield, and East Orange. Other teams in the division are Caldwell, Verona and Newark Academy.

Though he has been impressed by his team this summer, Reitberger knows that the Ridgers still need more improvement.

“We’ll need work, which is good, but at least they see that they need work.”

The Ridgers will officially begin practice Aug. 14.

GRHS Alumni Soccer Game set for August 10

The annual GRHS Alumni Soccer Game will take place August 10 at George Washington Field at 6:15 p.m. Any former GRHS soccer player, male or female, are invited to play in the game.