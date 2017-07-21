Glen Ridge HS girls’ lacrosse players earn spots on Under Armour All American team for New Jersey

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – Madison Grady, Sarah Looney and Claire McMahon, all Glen Ridge residents and students at Glen Ridge High School, made the Under Armour All American team for the state of New Jersey. Looney and Grady played in the Command division while McMahon played in the older Highlight division. Both teams advanced to the playoffs and played the best teams in the country. Only the top 22 players in the state qualified. Patrick Bronander, also from Glen Ridge, made the boys Under Armour Uncommitted team for New Jersey.