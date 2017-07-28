Glen Ridge HS baseball team competitive this summer

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – When he was a student at Glen Ridge High School, one of the greatest joys for Rob Rollo was competing in American Legion baseball during the hot summer months.

That experience helped him to improve his overall performance on the diamond. And in addition, it helped to get him in shape for the football season in the fall.

Rollo, who graduated from the Group 1 school in the spring of 2010, enjoyed coaching Glen Ridge this summer in the new High School Developmental League. The team only had a 2-13 record, but Rollo’s squad played fairly well for the most part.

“We were in most of our games,” said Rollo, who pursued his master’s degree this spring at Kean University. “With a few breaks, our record could have been a lot better.”

Both of the team’s wins came against Montclair Kimberley Academy, including one in the league playoffs. In the playoffs, Glen Ridge was eliminated by a top team from Belleville.

“We decided to play only underclassmen,” said Rollo, who is a fan of the Yankees in baseball and Jets in football. “I think several of our guys will help the Glen Ridge varsity squad in 2018.”

During the 2017 campaign, the Ridgers came on very strong in the state tournament.

“I was impressed by their showing,” said Rollo, who would like to teach biology at the middle school or high school level. “Hey, our school has a great tradition in the game. In the 1980s, we were one of the best teams in Essex County with players like Dave Kennedy.”

In the Greater Newark Tournament in that decade, Glen Ridge won titles in 1987 and 1989, and reached the finals four other years.

Rollo, who likes the fact that in the new league, teams can make more subs than in legion ball, had 16 players on the roster.

“I think that four kids in particular stood out for us,” remarked Rollo, who was not involved with the high school program in 2017 because of his studies at Kean. “Tyler Fazeckas, Marshall Hendrian, Owen Gagen and Cole Greenberg were our major players. Tyler, Marshall and Owen will be juniors this fall, while Cole will be in his senior year.”

Fazeckas did a fine job at first base, and was a solid .300 hitter at the lead-off spot in the order. Hendrian could play at catcher or in the outfield, while the versatile Gagen saw action on the hill and at third base and shortstop.

Greenberg, one of the older kids on the youthful squad, was solid in the outfield and did a nice job at the No. 4 spot in the lineup.

“Owen could be a key guy for the high school team in 2018,” commented Rollo, who was a fine outfielder in his scholastic days. “As a pitcher, he can throw the fastball, curve and change-up, and he’s working a bit on the knuckleball.”

Rollo says that the 12 teams in the new circuit are quite competitive.

“It’s always helpful to face good competition,” said the Glen Ridge mentor. “I think that factor helped our varsity team make a run in the 2017 state tournament.”

DIAMOND NOTES – In a contest against Nutley, Hendrian belted out three hits… Rollo, like every good coach, stresses the basic fundamentals of the sport… In his football days at Glen Ridge, Rollo suited up on the line.

Photos: Glen Ridge vs. Bloomfield during summer ball, June 28. Bloomfield won, 8-2, Photos by Steve Ellmore.