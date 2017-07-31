Glen Ridge Fourth Grade Girls Basketball team impresses at West Orange Summer League

Connect on Linked in

The Glen Ridge Fourth Grade Girls Basketball summer team enjoyed a successful showing in the West Orange Recreation Summer League.

Glen Ridge had an impressive 5-3-2 record.

Photo 1: Coaches: Doug Snyder and Jenn Cifelli. Players pictured, from left: Grace McGowan, Annabel Koss-Defrank, Audrey Miller, Allison Snyder, Melina Conomos, Naomi Ravenelli, and Laureen Cifelli. Not pictured: Anabel Mire-Mckenzie and Fionnoula Miller.

Photo 2: Players wearing red, from left: Lauren Cifelli, Audrey Miller, with the ball, Annabel Koss-DeFrank, and Allison Snyder.

Photo 3: Players wearing red, from left: Annabel Koss-DeFrank, Allison Snyder shooting the ball, Grace McGowan, Melina Conomos, and Audrey Medlar.

Photos courtesy of Cara Davis Conomos