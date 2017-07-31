Glen Ridge Fourth Grade Girls Basketball team impresses at West Orange Summer League

By on No Comment

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Glen Ridge Fourth Grade Girls Basketball summer team enjoyed a successful showing in the West Orange Recreation Summer League.

Glen Ridge had an impressive 5-3-2 record.

Photo 1: Coaches: Doug Snyder and Jenn Cifelli. Players pictured, from left: Grace McGowan, Annabel Koss-Defrank, Audrey Miller, Allison Snyder, Melina Conomos, Naomi Ravenelli, and Laureen Cifelli. Not pictured: Anabel Mire-Mckenzie and Fionnoula Miller.

Photo 2: Players wearing red, from left: Lauren Cifelli, Audrey Miller, with the ball, Annabel Koss-DeFrank, and Allison Snyder.

Photo 3: Players wearing red, from left: Annabel Koss-DeFrank, Allison Snyder shooting the ball, Grace McGowan, Melina Conomos, and Audrey Medlar.

Photos courtesy of Cara Davis Conomos

  

Glen Ridge Fourth Grade Girls Basketball team impresses at West Orange Summer League added by on
View all posts by Editor →

Or contact the author at :essexcty@thelocalsource.com

Leave a Reply