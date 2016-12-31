Irvington HS indoor track and field team has expectations

Connect on Linked in

IRVINGTON, NJ – This season head coach Marvin Hawkins has high expectations for his Irvington High School indoor track and field team.

“The goal is to reestablish ourselves as a track and field power like the teams that dominated from 2004-2013,” said Hawkins.

The boys are led by distance runners Michael Veltz and Desmond Marfo; and sprinters/hurdlers Da’John Graves and Tavaughn Whyte.

The girls feature sprinters/hurdlers Andrea Jackson, Vicky Molokwu and Taliyah Hayes, plus Berline Julien, Malika Springer and Cathiana Jean in the middle distance.

The Blue Knights competed at the Super Essex Conference-American Division Championships at the Jersey City Armory on Dec 29.

The boys’ team finished in sixth place overall.

Justin Torain placed fifth in the shot put event with a throw of 40 feet, 4 inches.

Graves finished third in both the 55-meter dash (6.71 seconds) and 55-meter hurdles (7.9).

IHS schedule

Jan. 8, Essex County Relays Championships

Jan. 20, State Relays Championships

Jan. 29, Essex County Championships

Feb. 11, State Sectional Championships

Feb. 18, State Group Championships

Feb. 25, State Meet of Champions

March 10-12, National Championships