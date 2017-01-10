Irvington HS boys’ basketball team gains first win of season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ – The Irvington High School boys’ varsity basketball team has endured a tough start to the season.

But the Blue Knights’ perseverance paid off.

Nasir Johnson scored 24 points to lead the Blue Knights to their first win of the season with a 60-50 home victory over a good Newark Tech team on Saturday, Jan. 7.

Jiair Bucknor had nine points and three rebounds and Pious Palmer scored eight points and added six rebounds and two blocks for the Blue Knights, who improved to a 1-6 record.

Andrew Sylvestre had eight points; Nelson Gedeon had seven points and eight rebounds and Stephon Lee and Dameer Vitale each had two points for IHS.

Newark Tech moved to a 5-3 record. In previous action, the Blue Knights lost to Newark Central, 59-30, Jan. 3, at home. Johnson had 11 points, Rodiny Estime had six points; Bucknor had four points and Palmer added four points.